Thomson Reuters raises outlook and confirms sale of Refinitiv

London — Thomson Reuters raised its sales and earnings outlook for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday after reporting 4% organic revenue growth in the second quarter, which it said was its best since 2008.

The news and information provider also confirmed that, along with Blackstone, it had agreed to sell Refinitiv, which provides data and news to financial customers, to the London Stock Exchange in a $27bn all-share deal.

Growth in the second quarter was driven by recurring revenues at all three of its biggest units — Legal, Corporates and Tax & Accounting — since the news and information provider sold a majority in its Financial and Risk business, now known as Refinitiv, to Blackstone in 2018.

Adjusted earnings of 29c a share beat the average analyst estimate of 18c, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares in the company, which hit an all-time high last week, rose 2.2% in morning trading. The stock has risen 88% since last May, helped by a $10bn share buyback and new product launches.

“Thomson Reuters is making nice progress in repositioning the business after the sale of Refinitiv,” said Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold. “It’s showed up in the quarter through nice organic growth and profitability improvement.”

CEO Jim Smith said in an interview that the launch of legal research product Westlaw Edge in 2018 had been a key driver behind 4% organic growth at the company’s legal division, its biggest business.

“It’s been a very, very solid performer for us and continues to gain a lot of traction,” he said.

The strong performance enabled the company to lift its guidance for 2019 and 2020 revenue growth and earnings to the upper end of its previous forecasts.

It now expects organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4% in 2019, compared with 3% to 3.5% previously, and 4% to 4.5% in 2020, versus 3.5% to 4.5% before.

The company expects adjusted ebitda of $1.45bn to $1.5bn in 2019, compared with $1.4bn to $1.5bn previously. It expects an ebitda margin of 31% in 2020 having previously forecast 30% to 31%.

Thomson Reuters will hold a 15% stake in the London Stock Exchange on completion of the Refinitiv deal, which is expected in the second half of 2020, the companies said. A Thomson Reuters representative will also sit on the LSE board.

Under the agreement, Thomson Reuters cannot sell its LSE stake for two years following completion of the deal. It can sell a third of its shares in each of the third and fourth years after completion, and the rest thereafter.