ON THE SPOT
MUDIWA GAVAZA: Q&A with Luno GM Marius Reitz
01 August 2019 - 19:45
The general manager for Africa at Luno, shares his thoughts about cryptocurrencies, regulatory challenges and plans for the future
As Facebook continues its push into blockchain and digital currency, interest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin has rebounded.
Business Day spoke to Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno, SA's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, specialising in bitcoin and ethereum.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.