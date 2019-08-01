COMPANY COMMENT
Intu’s revelatory mall idea: theatres, sports and housing
Landlords are battling as retail trends change, and are having to think laterally to retain tenants and increase footfall
01 August 2019 - 17:59
Intu Properties’ decision to diversify into other property types may raise a plethora of questions but it won’t be the first retail landlord to go this route, especially in the UK.
Intu’s balance sheet is under strain and it is trying to decrease its debt levels relative to its asset values by selling its three Spanish centres and some of its 17 UK centres.
