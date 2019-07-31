Companies

Spotify revenue up but rise in premium subscriptions not what was expected

Music-streaming service wants to continue to price competitively

31 July 2019 - 17:55 Sayanti Chakraborty
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. Picture: REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. Picture: REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID

Bengaluru — Spotify Technology reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, but added fewer paid subscribers than estimated, sending its shares down 2.2% in trading before the bell.

The world’s most popular paid music streaming service said premium subscribers rose 30% from a year earlier to 108-million, but missed analysts’ expectation of 108.5-million.

Revenue from premium subscribers, which accounted for nearly 90% of its overall revenue, rose to €1.50bn in the second quarter.

Since launching its service more than a decade ago, Spotify has overcome resistance from big record labels and some major music artists to transform how people listen to music and become a global leader in music streaming.

To fuel its next stage of growth, it launched its service in SA, the Middle East and India in recent months even as it continues to price aggressively in the developed world.

However, it still faces competition from Apple, which is trailing Spotify with more than 60-million subscribers as of June.

Spotify's monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, grew 29% to 232-million and beat expectations of 227.7-million users.

It now expects 240-million to 245-million monthly active users in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting to end the current quarter with 242-million users.

Revenue rose to €1.67bn for the three months ended June 30 from €1.27bn a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimates of €1.64bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to €76m, or 0.42 euros a share, from €394m, or 2.20 euros a share, a year earlier.

Shares of the Stockholm, Sweden-based company were trading at $151.7 on Wednesday.

Reuters

Spotify hopes ‘Disney Hub’ will draw in more subscribers

Spotify users in SA, among others, will have access to hundreds of Disney-owned songs
Companies
2 weeks ago

Vodacom takes on Spotify, Apple Music

Local mobile operators have carved a space for themselves in a market thought to be dominated by global players
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Streaming music hits the sweet spot in SA

Spotify reports dramatic success since launch last year
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Spotify is first online music service to hit 100-million paid users

Companies

Netflix to sell $2bn worth of bonds

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

Companies

Apple 1 Spotify 0 for now

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.