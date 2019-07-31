Spotify revenue up but rise in premium subscriptions not what was expected

Bengaluru — Spotify Technology reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, but added fewer paid subscribers than estimated, sending its shares down 2.2% in trading before the bell.

The world’s most popular paid music streaming service said premium subscribers rose 30% from a year earlier to 108-million, but missed analysts’ expectation of 108.5-million.

Revenue from premium subscribers, which accounted for nearly 90% of its overall revenue, rose to €1.50bn in the second quarter.

Since launching its service more than a decade ago, Spotify has overcome resistance from big record labels and some major music artists to transform how people listen to music and become a global leader in music streaming.

To fuel its next stage of growth, it launched its service in SA, the Middle East and India in recent months even as it continues to price aggressively in the developed world.

However, it still faces competition from Apple, which is trailing Spotify with more than 60-million subscribers as of June.

Spotify's monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, grew 29% to 232-million and beat expectations of 227.7-million users.

It now expects 240-million to 245-million monthly active users in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting to end the current quarter with 242-million users.

Revenue rose to €1.67bn for the three months ended June 30 from €1.27bn a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimates of €1.64bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to €76m, or 0.42 euros a share, from €394m, or 2.20 euros a share, a year earlier.

Shares of the Stockholm, Sweden-based company were trading at $151.7 on Wednesday.

Reuters