Companies

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary tells staff job cuts are ‘inevitable’

The budget airline will cut 900 jobs, according to O'Leary, but pilots say the company is still advertising for flight staff

31 July 2019 - 16:46 Conor Humphries
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Dublin—  Ryanair has 500 more pilots and 400 more cabin crew than needed, and job losses will be announced in the coming weeks, CEO Michael O'Leary told staff in a video message.

The comments come less than two years after Europe's biggest budget airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights, due in part to a shortage of pilots.

However, the Irish company had flagged job losses on Monday when it reported a sharp fall in profit, and said earlier in July it was halving growth plans for 2020 due to delays in deliveries of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jet.

"We hope to preserve as many jobs as we can, but we have to respond now and we have to respond quickly to the MAX aircraft delivery delays and to the threat of a no-deal Brexit at the end of October," O'Leary said in the video posted after Monday's results.

He added that job cuts would take place near the end of September and again after Christmas.

Ryanair pilots in Britain and Ireland are holding a ballot over potential industrial action and some union officials, who declined to be identified, said O'Leary was trying to deter them from voting to strike.

They said a hiring agency that worked with Ryanair was still advertising for flight staff and earlier in July the airline had launched a new pilot training programme in central Europe.

Reuters

Ryanair says delays may leave it with no MAX jets in 2020 holidays

The airline could take 30 aircraft, but with Boeing’s delays it could fall to 20 or even zero
Companies
2 days ago

Ryanair closes some of its bases due to delay in delivery of jets

Ryanair now hopes to take delivery of its first Max 200 jet some time between January and February 2020
Companies
2 weeks ago

Ryanair profit hits four-year low as fare wars bite

CEO says fares and profitability will fall but four or five European airlines were likely to emerge as the winners in the sector
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

British Airways and Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights for seven days

Companies

Boeing faces another $6.6bn in costs due to 737 Max disaster

Companies

No quick take-off for plans for SAA strategic equity partner

Business

American Airlines raises unit revenue forecast, shares rise

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.