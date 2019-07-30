India’s coffee king disappears after ‘last letter’

The coffee chain's share price fell 20% as worries over the company grew and its board held an emergency meeting.

Coffee Day Enterprises said directors had discussed a letter to the board purportedly signed by the 57-year-old chair in which he admitted mistakes handling his affairs.

“I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me,” said the letter, which was released by the company.

“I fought for a long time, but today I have given up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares.”

He also said he had faced “a lot of harassment” from the Indian tax authorities.

“My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur,” he declared in the letter, which was dated July 27.

Siddhartha’s family has been in the coffee business for more than 130 years.

On taking it over, he set up the Cafe Coffee Day chain in 1996 and also became one of the world’s biggest coffee traders as well as the owner of Asia’s biggest coffee plantation.

Siddhartha owned about 12,000ha of plantations and his Amalgamated Bean Company is India’s largest exporter of green coffee.

Cafe Coffee Day has more than 1,700 stores, mainly in India, but also in Malaysia, Egypt, Czech Republic and Austria. US giant Starbucks has so far managed to open just over 150 stores in India.

Siddhartha married a daughter of SM Krishna, a former foreign minister and chief minister of Karnataka, making him one of the country’s best-connected tycoons.