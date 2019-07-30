Indian television unveils the ace up its sleeve

Bengaluru — A tiny digital studio is making a name for itself in the world’s most prolific movie industry, scoring funding from a marquee Silicon Valley investor right after securing a deal to stream its most popular show on Netflix.

Pocket Aces has raised $14.7m from Sequoia Capital, DSP Group, 3one4 Capital and others to bankroll content aimed at pushing Indian shows beyond hackneyed Bollywood formulas — like “saas-bahu” or mother-in-law versus daughter-in-law dramas. It’s one of a band of startups moving away from familiar staples to try to hook an exploding population of mobile viewers.

Pocket Aces plans to use the funds to get into gaming content, make strategic acquisitions and boost production to 30 shows a year from the current dozen.

India has become a battleground for global streaming giants from Netflix to Amazon.com and Walt Disney-owned Hotstar. They’re drawn by a market that could hit 829-million smartphone users by 2022, compared with about 500-million now, according to Cisco Systems estimates, many of them first-time internet users consuming entertainment via their mobiles.

Last week, Netflix raised the stakes, announcing one of the world’s cheapest streaming subscriptions: an under-$3 monthly mobile-only plan for India. On Monday, two of its leading homegrown streaming rivals — ALTBalaji and ZEE5 — announced they were joining hands to create more than 60 original shows, share audience insights and grow subscriptions.

The Mumbai-based, 145-person Pocket Aces uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to test genres, actors and plot lines in pilots before spinning them into longer shows for streaming platforms, social media channels and its own apps. “Our shows garner 500-million views per month and we aim to hit one-billion monthly views by 2020,” said co-founder Aditi Shrivastava.

The business was conceived out of dorm-room conversations between co-founders Anirudh Pandita, 34, and Ashwin Suresh, 35. From engineering undergraduates at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the pair went on to work on Wall Street before starting their company in 2014. They were joined later by Goldman Sachs alum Shrivastava, now married to Suresh. Pocket Aces’ first show was launched in 2015.

Unlike studios tied to traditional distribution channels, Pocket Aces focuses on mobile consumers and syndicates content to a variety of companies, from Emirates Airline to ride-hailing service Ola and Alibaba Group’s video-streaming service Youku Tudou. It has several originals lined up for Amazon and Hotstar in India and recently signed a global deal to create several shows for Netflix. It’s negotiating with multiple Hollywood production companies to create content. The average employee's age is 23.

“Most studios still suffer from the Hippo effect,” said Suresh, invoking the acronym for highest-paid person’s opinion or a tendency to defer to the most senior decision-maker. “Ours is decentralised and very data-driven.”