Companies

Grindr revives IPO plan after US security panel drops scrutiny

30 July 2019 - 22:30 Agency Staff
The Grindr app on a smartphone in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
The Grindr app on a smartphone in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Beijing — The Chinese parent company of the popular gay dating app Grindr on Tuesday said it will “restart” plans for a public listing after a US national security panel dropped its opposition to the move.

US authorities had earlier raised concerns about the potential misuse of the app’s data by the Chinese government after Beijing-based Kunlun Tech acquired it in 2018.

The company had suspended earlier plans to list Grindr in 2018 after “communication” with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (Cfius), which reviews foreign investments deemed harmful to US national security, Kunlun Tech said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China on Tuesday.

“But Cfius no longer has any objections,” the statement said, adding that “the company plans to relaunch the process of taking Grindr public”.

The move comes as China and the US restarted talks to resolve a bruising war which includes a side skirmish in technology.

Grindr, which bills itself as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people”, has millions of users worldwide.

US officials had earlier feared that people with American security clearances who use the app could be blackmailed if China’s government demanded user data from Kunlun Tech, The Wall Street Journal reported in March, citing unnamed sources.

Cfius had earlier ordered Grindr to stop all operations in China, prompting Kunlun Tech to consider selling the app by end 2020, according to a company filing in May.

The mobile gaming giant paid $93m for a 60% stake in Grindr in 2016, completing the full acquisition two years later for another $152m.

Kunlun Tech said it was eyeing a listing “outside mainland China” in its latest filing.

AFP

Frenzied debut of China’s Nasdaq-style board adds $44bn in market cap

Shares soar as much as 520%, beating the wildest expectations of veteran investors
Companies
1 week ago

Interswitch hires advisers to look anew at listing plan

London and Lagos are the preferred stock exchanges for an initial public offering
Companies
1 week ago

CrowdStrike soars 71% in big debut as tech IPOs rush ahead

Cybersecurity company soars after one of the biggest-ever initial public offerings in the sector
Companies
1 month ago

SoftBank said to be considering IPO of $100bn Vision Fund

The fund, set up in 2017, has become the world's largest tech investment fund and includes Uber, ARM and WeWork
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

BlackRock in talks to buy Cofense after Cfius cites US cybersecurity concerns

Companies

US senator calls for investigation into Russian-made FaceApp

World / Americas

US puts pressure on Grindr’s Chinese owner to swipe left

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.