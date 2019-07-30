COMPANY COMMENT
Fresh set of eyes set for Wiese-controlled Invicta
Steven Joffe might not have been the obvious choice to succeed Arnold Goldstone, but his appointment might well prove an inspired shift in leadership
30 July 2019 - 18:12
Industrial supplies conglomerate Invicta — which is controlled by retail tycoon Christo Wiese — certainly surprised the market with the appointment of Steven Joffe as new CEO.
Joffe replaces long-serving executive Arnold Goldstone, who was nudged back into the CEO's chair two years ago after the departure of Charles Walters (now the CEO at mining group Assore).
