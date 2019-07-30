Companies COMPANY COMMENT Fresh set of eyes set for Wiese-controlled Invicta Steven Joffe might not have been the obvious choice to succeed Arnold Goldstone, but his appointment might well prove an inspired shift in leadership BL PREMIUM

Industrial supplies conglomerate Invicta — which is controlled by retail tycoon Christo Wiese — certainly surprised the market with the appointment of Steven Joffe as new CEO.

Joffe replaces long-serving executive Arnold Goldstone, who was nudged back into the CEO's chair two years ago after the departure of Charles Walters (now the CEO at mining group Assore).