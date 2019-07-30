Companies

Cancer lawsuits threaten Bayer’s Monsanto gamble

With a market cap about €55bn, Bayer is now worth less than it originally paid for Monsanto, and some say legal payouts could reach up to €20bn

30 July 2019 - 13:57 Agency Staff
Monsanto’s Roundup. Picture: REUTERS
Monsanto’s Roundup. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt am Main — One year after taking over US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto in a $63bn gamble, the payoff for German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer remains in question as it battles a massive wave of cancer lawsuits over a flagship weedkiller.

The number of plaintiffs claiming Monsanto herbicide glyphosate — present in widely-used weedkiller Roundup — made them sick grew by early July to 18,400, the group said, up 5,000 on April’s total.

In early cases, California juries found for plaintiffs, agreeing blood cancer non-Hodgkins lymphoma had been caused by glyphosate-containing products. In post-trial revisions, judges have stopped short of overturning those jury verdicts while reducing damages awards.

Last week, a spectacular $2bn payout was slashed to $87m in the case of California couple Alva and Alberta Pilliod. Nevertheless, “the court finds that there was substantial evidence to support the jury’s findings” that Roundup caused the Pilliods’ cancers, judge Winifred Smith wrote.

There was evidence Monsanto had “sought to impede, discourage or distort scientific inquiry and the resulting science”, she added.

World Health Organisation(WHO) body the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) judged in 2015 that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic” — although this was a finding in absolute terms, rather than one related to typical levels of exposure.

Bayer points to long-term studies of thousands of glyphosate users, which it says show no increased cancer risk. An “extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirms glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic”, it reiterated last week.

Unruly shareholders

Bayer chiefs are confident they can prevail before American appeals courts, which do not have juries.

But investors are less sanguine, with the share price sliding 3.7%, to €57.13 in Frankfurt at about 8.30am GMT, making it one of the worst performers on the blue-chip DAX index.

Executives had hoped to convince markets to back their bet on helping farmers grow the food needed to feed a swelling world population — headed for 10-billion people by 2050. Instead, the stock has lost almost half its value compared with prices in early June 2018, ahead of the Monsanto merger’s completion.

With a market cap about €55bn, Bayer is now worth less than it originally paid for Monsanto.

The long slide prompted Bayer shareholders to issue a dramatic slap in the face to the board at the group’s AGM in April, as 55.5% voted against approving executives’ 2018 actions — including the merger. Some confidence was restored in June when activist hedge fund Elliott revealed a €1.1-billion stake in Bayer and backed its legal defence strategy.

Bayer had earlier announced the hiring of high-profile US lawyer John Beisner, highlighting his experience in both “successful defences and settlements”, and said it would “actively” engage with a court-ordered mediation in California that could end in a settlement.

Berenberg analysts last month judged that a $1m per plaintiff settlement could cost Bayer about €10bn, while Markus Mayer of Baader Bank told DPA on Tuesday that a potential payout could reach between €15bn and €20bn.

Sceptical Europeans

Alongside legal risks, Bayer has had to contend with taking on Monsanto’s corrosive reputation. Especially in Europe, Monsanto is disliked by environmentalists and some politicians for its reliance on genetically modified seeds and compatible pesticides.

In July, Austria banned glyphosate use entirely and France is set to follow suit, while in 2017, the herbicide’s continent-wide licence was renewed for only five years rather than the usual 10.

Bayer is also tackling a restructuring announced last autumn that includes some 12,000 job cuts, or 10% of its workforce.

AFP

Bayer sells Dr Scholl’s for $585m

Sale is part of a bid to reorganise core business following its acquisition of US seeds and pesticides giant Monsanto
Companies
1 week ago

Bayer hires external law firm to probe Monsanto stakeholder file issue

US seed maker is alleged to have compiled a file of 200 names in the hope of influencing their positions on pesticides
Companies
2 months ago

Blow to Monsanto and Bayer as court orders a $2bn Roundup payout

A California court has ordered the chemicals giant to pay in a case that alleged the glyphosate-based weedkiller caused a couple’s cancer
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

US judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25m from $80m

World / Americas

Bayer hires law firm to probe European data collection scheme by Monsanto unit

Companies / Industrials

Top investor BlackRock will not back Bayer management in key vote

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.