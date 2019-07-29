Companies

Ryanair says delays may leave it with no MAX jets in 2020 holidays

The airline could take 30 aircraft, but with Boeing’s delays it could fall to 20 or even zero

29 July 2019 - 17:18 Conor Humphries
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / REGIS DUVIGNAU
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / REGIS DUVIGNAU

Dublin — Ryanair is worried that further delays in the return of Boeing’s 737 MAX to service could leave it without any of the jets next summer, forcing it to cut its growth plans further.

Ryanair earlier in July cut the number of 737 MAX jets it plans to fly next summer from 58 to 30, halving its growth rate for the year from 10-million to 5-million passengers.

“I am concerned that the MAX return to service keeps slipping,” CEO Michael O’Leary told a conference call with analysts.

While its current estimate is for the company to take 30 aircraft for the summer of 2020, that could fall to as few as 20, “which would significantly truncate our growth rate,” O’Leary said.

“It could move to 10 and it could move to zero if Boeing don’t get their shit together pretty quickly with the regulator,” he said.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said last week he was confident the MAX would be back in service as early as October, though the US Federal Aviation Administration said regulators do not have a timeline for vetting safety upgrades.

Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Ryanair is facing a pinch point in that it only has the capacity to accept delivery of eight aircraft a month and cannot take any during its peak summer months. The MAX-200 model it has ordered is also likely to take one to two months longer for regulators to approve, O’Leary said.

“It’s very difficult to deal with the Boeing delays because they keep getting delayed further and further.” The situation, he said, is “moving in the wrong direction”.

O’Leary said he had been informed on Friday that Boeing had pushed back software amendments required for the return to service to October rather than September.

Reuters

Ryanair closes some of its bases due to delay in delivery of jets

Ryanair now hopes to take delivery of its first Max 200 jet some time between January and February 2020
1 week ago

Ryanair profit hits four-year low as fare wars bite

CEO says fares and profitability will fall but four or five European airlines were likely to emerge as the winners in the sector
Companies
2 months ago

Ryanair eyes Airbus for Laudamotion, but Boeing for its main fleet

The budget airline is shopping for 100 Airbus A321s ‘at the right price’ for its Austrian unit, but sticking with the Boeing MAX 10 everywhere else
Companies
4 months ago

