Leading storage company SBS launches initiative to promote hope in SA
Build for Better is a community-upliftment and nation-building initiative
SBS has been delivering exceptional liquid and dry storage products to a range of industries in SA and internationally for more than 20 years. The proudly South African company operates on a shared value set of principles, underpinned by a business culture that guides its day-to-day operations. This is the belief that it is possible to do good business while doing good.
The culture of doing good has been instilled by the entrepreneurial leadership of SBS. Group CEO Delayne Gray endorses these value sets in all SBS employees. This ingrained culture has led to the launch of the Build for Better Initiative, a collection of stories of real hope from across SA targeting nation building and community upliftment.
As an organisation, SBS embraces the belief that business should not be purely for financial gain, but rather that there is a bigger hand at play. Each day is an opportunity to do better than the day before – an opportunity to make a positive change for all.
Says Gray: “There is an endless narrative of bad news in our country and we need to change this. Everyone needs a dose of good news, of hope, something to believe in, and it’s up to business and the people of SA to make this happen. Together we can build a better future for all involved.”
Gray notes that building for better does not necessarily require earth-shattering changes in what we all do. It is about believing that we can all do more with what we have. The Build for Better Initiative highlights the small changes that move the narrative in the right direction; they are stories of hope and success.
By sharing these stories, SBS aims to help guide the conversation in a new direction, to inspire individuals and communities to be part of the movement towards positive change. Encouraging a sense of national pride and a culture of sharing hope are key objectives of the Build for Better campaign.
They are stories of ordinary South Africans who have overcome what seemed like insurmountable challenges, or who took advantage of opportunities to better themselves while effecting positive change in their communities and organisations or for individuals. They are about more than personal gain; they are stories of real hope that reverberate beyond the individual or the single organisation.
The SBS story is itself one of hope, reflected in a new Build for Better commercial. Respected as a specialist company within its field, SBS delivers leading water storage solutions in environments such as schools, clinics, mining, fire protection, food and beverage, water conservation, municipal services and dry storage in the agricultural arena. Its story is one of passion, entrepreneurial spirit, community and employee upliftment, and international success.
Join the movement for change
“We hope these stories bring hope and inspire you to live your own Build for Better story. With our Build for Better initiative partnerships and activities, we aim to foster real change in our communities, our country and ultimately the continent,” says Gray.
If you or your organisation have a story to share and want to help this country Build for Better, SBS would like to hear from you.
Share your story by visiting the Build for Better Initiative at www.buildforbetter.co.za and clicking on the Share a story tab or emailing info@buildforbetter.co.za.
