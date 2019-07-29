Leading storage company SBS launches initiative to promote hope in SA

As an organisation, SBS embraces the belief that business should not be purely for financial gain, but rather that there is a bigger hand at play. Each day is an opportunity to do better than the day before – an opportunity to make a positive change for all.

Says Gray: “There is an endless narrative of bad news in our country and we need to change this. Everyone needs a dose of good news, of hope, something to believe in, and it’s up to business and the people of SA to make this happen. Together we can build a better future for all involved.”

Gray notes that building for better does not necessarily require earth-shattering changes in what we all do. It is about believing that we can all do more with what we have. The Build for Better Initiative highlights the small changes that move the narrative in the right direction; they are stories of hope and success.

By sharing these stories, SBS aims to help guide the conversation in a new direction, to inspire individuals and communities to be part of the movement towards positive change. Encouraging a sense of national pride and a culture of sharing hope are key objectives of the Build for Better campaign.