BlackRock in talks to buy Cofense after Cfius cites US cybersecurity concerns

New York — BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is in advanced talks to take over US cyber security firm Cofense, after a US national security panel asked buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management to sell its stake, people familiar with the matter say.

The committee on foreign investment in the US (Cfius), which scrutinises deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security concerns, has not disclosed why it asked Pamplona to sell its 47% stake in Leesburg, Virginia-based Cofense, which helps protect e-mail users from phishing attacks.

The development represents one of the rare, high-profile examples of Cfius reversing a completed deal.

A major investor in Pamplona's private equity funds is Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, who was included in an "oligarchs' watchlist" by the US treasury department that could have resulted in sanctions against him because of his potential ties to the Kremlin.

However, unlike other Russian oligarchs, such as Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, Fridman has not been hit by US sanctions.

"The process remains ongoing and we are working diligently towards a solution," Pamplona said in a statement, declining to comment further.

Representatives for BlackRock, Cofense, Fridman and the US treasury, which chairs Cfius, did not respond to requests for comment.

Pamplona decided in October 2018 to launch an auction process to sell its stake after the firm was approached by Cfius. Pamplona took the decision 10 months after acquiring Cofense with BlackRock, and other investors, including Adam Street Partners and Telstra Ventures, in a $400m deal.

BlackRock, which owns a 30% stake in Cofense, is the front-runner to buy Pamplona's stake in a deal that could be reached this week, the sources said. But it is still possible that another bidder prevails or that negotiations will fall through, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

A July 19 deadline agreed with Cfius to reach a deal for Cofense has already lapsed. Complicating negotiations is the involvement of the US government, which has formed a trustee with the company to oversee the sale, the sources said.

Protracted process

The protracted process is also weighing on price negotiations. Pamplona is negotiating with BlackRock a mechanism of deferred payments that will be based on the future financial performance of Cofense, which it hopes will eventually lead to a deal value higher than its investment in 2018.

It is also possible, however, that the deal ends up valuing Cofense, which was previously known as Phishme, lower thanthe $400m valuation, the sources said.

Pamplona and BlackRock did not seek Cfius approval when they completed their deal for Cofense in 2018 because the review system is voluntary and the firms thought there would be no national security concerns raised, according to the sources.

The firms relied on Cofense's management team, which also has an equity stake in the company, to run the business.

Cfius has made cyber security and the protection of personal data its top priority in recent months. The US intelligence community's 2019 Worldwide Threat Assessment report cited Russia's efforts to interfere in the US political system.

In another example in 2019 of Cfius seeking to untangle an acquisition, it asked Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech earlier to sell Grindr, the popular gay dating app it has owned since 2016. Grindr collects personal information submitted by its users, including a person's location, messages, and in some cases even someone’s HIV status.

In 2018, Cfius launched a pilot programme under which filings for review for certain types of investments in some US technology companies it deems to be of critical importance are no longer optional.

Alfa group ties

Fridman and his partners control Alfa Group, which includes top Russian private bank Alfa Bank, its biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group and other assets.

Fridman, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $15.9bn, is also a principal shareholder in LetterOne, which invests in energy, telecoms, technology and other areas.