BHP investment to fight emissions ups the game over climate change

Launceston, Australia — BHP Group may just have set the template for how resource companies will deal with the challenge of climate change, even if some of its competitors would prefer a course of more talk and less action.

The world’s biggest miner announced on July 23 that it will invest $400m over five years to reduce emissions.

While this move is both laudable from the perspective of combating climate change and sensible from the point of making BHP a more attractive purchase for ethical investors, the real game-changer is BHP’s move to include emissions beyond what it directly produces.

The Anglo-Australian miner is the world’s largest exporter of coking coal used in steel-making, the third-biggest iron ore miner, and is a significant producer of copper, crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company aims to address Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

“We won't stop at the mine gate. We will also increase our focus on Scope 3 emissions,” he said last week.

Scope 1 and 2 cover an organisation’s direct and indirect emissions generated by its own activities and the power it buys to run its operations.

Scope 3 is the real issue for many resource companies, as it covers the emissions created by the use of the products.

Thus, an iron ore miner such as BHP and rival Rio Tinto would account for the emissions created by the burning of coal when the iron is turned into steel in the blast furnace.

Scope 3 would also include items such as the fuel used by ships and trains in the destination country.

Scope 3 concerns

Up until now this has been an area that most miners and oil and gas companies would prefer to ignore, or even if they can’t ignore it, they’d rather talk around the issues rather than tackle them.

Scope 3 accounting is also a potential issue for governments, as a country such as Australia would see its share of global emissions rocket if it had to account for the emissions created by the use of its exports of raw materials.

Australia has just overtaken Qatar as the world’s largest shipper or LNG, it vies with Indonesia for the title of world’s biggest coal exporter and it is the top exporter or iron ore.

But if having to account for Scope 3 emissions becomes more commonplace, it may also force resource companies to put pressure on customers to become more efficient and less carbon-intensive in their operations.

It may become the case where companies such as BHP will choose to preference energy-efficient customers over those with more polluting operations.