Amazon’s push for one-day delivery dents profit as costs soar

New York — Amazon.com on Thursday reported its first profit miss in two years and said income would slump in the current quarter, as the online retailer ramps up spending to deliver goods faster and spark sales growth.

Shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trade.

Seattle-based Amazon has drawn more than 100-million paid subscribers to its loyalty club Prime by releasing original TV shows, equipping more gadgets with its voice assistant Alexa and offering quick shipping for countless goods, including groceries from its subsidiary Whole Foods Market.

Now, it is investing heavily to halve delivery times to one day for Prime members, in an effort to stay ahead of rivals such as Walmart that have marketed two-day shipping with no subscription fees.

Cost overrun

CEO Jeff Bezos said in a news release that the company’s sales growth was accelerating, citing one-day delivery. The cost of that programme slightly exceeded the $800m Amazon had forecast it would spend in the second quarter, CFO Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters.

“Right now we are seeing an increasing and ramping cost penalty, and that’s what’s built into the Q3 guidance,” Olsavsky said, adding that the company would continue to roll out one-day delivery in North America and Europe in the coming quarters.

Revenue for the world’s largest online retailer jumped 20% to $63.4bn in the just-ended second quarter, Amazon said.

Analysts were expecting $62.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The growth, still smaller than a year prior, partly reflects the changing nature of Amazon’s business. The company is gradually moving away from low-margin retail toward a marketplace model where it collects lucrative fees for helping other merchants on its site ship and advertise their products.

Revenue from seller services grew 23% to $12bn in the second quarter, while ad and other sales increased 37% to $3bn.

Though profitable — Amazon earned $2.6bn in the quarter versus expectations of $2.8bn — its dual retail and marketplace business model has drawn scrutiny.

Earlier in July, the European Commission launched an antitrust probe into whether Amazon’s use of other merchants’ data offered an unfair advantage to its retail unit, which has made private-label versions of popular products.

The US justice department also said on Tuesday it would look into whether Big Tech engaged in any anticompetitive practices, including in online retail.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s cloud unit slightly slowed it breakneck pace of growth from enterprises paying the company to store their data and handle their computing operations. Sales for Amazon Web Services rose 37% to $8.4bn in the second quarter. AWS growth rate has been consistently above 40% since 2015.