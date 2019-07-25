Tesla shares plummet on more bad results and a stop staff change

While Tesla posted profits in the second half of 2018, 2019 has been turbulent. A disastrous first three months of deliveries gave way to a surge in the second quarter. Demand was driven by the lower-margin Model 3, which ramped up in the US and started sales in China and Europe.

“Record second-quarter deliveries resulting in a larger-than-expected loss is a clear example that the company will be challenged to recreate the successful US sales model in foreign markets where incumbent, established and well-funded vehicle makers enjoy home-team favour,” said Kevin Tynan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

In a letter to shareholders, Musk said he’s still aiming for positive third-quarter earnings, but will focus on delivering more cars, expanding capacity and generating cash. On the conference call with analysts, Musk said he expects to be “probably around break-even this quarter, and profitable next quarter”.

Musk’s blindsides

The departure by Straubel from the technology role he’s had since 2005 reinforces Musk’s reputation for blindsiding investors. He revealed the departure of CFO Deepak Ahuja in a similar fashion in January.

Straubel has overseen Tesla’s energy business, its Supercharger network and its battery plant in Nevada. He stressed that he’s not “disappearing”, and Musk immediately announced a replacement. Drew Baglino, the vice-president of technology who appeared on stage with Musk and Straubel at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, will take over.

“I love the team and I love the company and I always will,” Straubel said. “Drew and I have worked closely together for many years and I have total confidence in him. I am not going anywhere.”

Straubel is “probably the second-most important person at Tesla”, Alexander Potter, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, wrote in a report to clients. “Even though he is retaining ‘adviser’ status, his departure is nonetheless likely to rattle investors.”

Margins and Model Y

Tesla’s automotive gross margin shrank to 18.9% in the second quarter, from 20.6% in same period a year earlier. The decline was driven by the lower average selling price of the company’s vehicles, as deliveries of the Model 3 more than quadrupled the combined total for the costlier Model S and X.

Tesla expects to launch the all-new Model Y crossover by the autumn of 2020. Because of the large market for SUVs and their higher prices, the company sees the vehicle being more profitable than the Model 3, which is selling for about $50,000.

Musk is eyeing an end-of-year start date for production in China and wrote in the letter to shareholders that the largest automotive market in the world “poses a strong long-term opportunity”.

Tesla is building a battery and vehicle plant on the outskirts of Shanghai and, depending on how quickly it ramps up, the company is targeting production of half a million cars over the next 12 months. “It’s difficult for people to really feel an exponential,” Musk said on the call. “Tesla is expanding at an exponential rate.”

With Gabrielle Coppola and Ed Ludlow

Reuters