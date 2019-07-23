Snap user growth soars, revenue beats estimates

Bengaluru — Snap’s Snapchat on Tuesday added more users for a second straight quarter and beat analysts’ estimates for revenue, getting a boost from a better version of its Android app and the launch of a new augmented reality photo lenses.

The company said the number of daily active users rose to 203-million in the second quarter ended June 30 from 190-million in the prior quarter. The user metric was also up from 188-million a year earlier.

Snap shares jumped 9.3% to $16 in after-hours trading.

The latest figure, widely watched by investors and advertisers, beat analysts’ average estimate of 192.2-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

After struggling in 2018 with declines in users and high executive turnover, Snap finally returned to growth in the first quarter. In recent months, it scored wins with its augmented reality lenses and the launch of mobile games within Snapchat in partnership with game developers such as Zynga.

One such lens, which allow users to change their gender in photos, has gone viral among Snapchat users.

“The popularity of these lenses drew millions of people into our rebuilt Android application, where they experienced the new and improved Snapchat that led to increased engagement,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks.

Snap’s revenue, which it earns from selling advertising on the app, jumped about 48% to $388m and beat Wall Street’s average estimate of $359.7m, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Snapchat has been largely untouched by privacy issues plaguing Facebook and Google’s YouTube, two of Snap’s rivals for digital ad dollars, because of its disappearing messages that make it difficult to broadcast misinformation or unsavory content.