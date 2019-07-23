Companies

Mondi expects higher interim earnings after prior period’s impairments

Packaging and paper group incurred extraordinary expenses of €81m as it restructured its operations

23 July 2019 - 10:18 karl gernetzky
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Packaging and paper group Mondi says headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the six months to end-June will increase by 9%-16% compared to the prior period’s 85.1 euro cents.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were expected to be higher than the prior period’s €852m, the company said, with basic earnings a share expected to rise by 28%-37% to 93-99 euro cents.

Special net item charges after tax had decreased in the period to €2m from €81m in the prior corresponding period, the company said. Special items refer to extraordinary expenses that are not expected to recur.

In the prior period Mondi had restructured a number of its operations, including restructuring costs of €8m and impairment of assets of €47m as it discontinued  in-line silicon production at its Steti operation in the Czech Republic.

The company incurred restructuring costs of €13m and impairment costs of €5m at its Merebank facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mondi’s restructuring conditionally approved by competition authorities

Mondi Plc, with its primary listing in London, seeks to gain full ownership of Mondi Ltd
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: What the ANC’s reduced majority means

National

Higher prices and capex boost packaging firm Mondi

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.