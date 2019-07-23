Companies

Coca-Cola raises forecast on new coffee and cool-drink offerings

Soft-drink company responds to changing consumer tastes by moving beyond traditional fizzy drinks

23 July 2019 - 17:13 Nivedita Balu
Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Bengaluru — Coca-Cola beat second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its organic revenue forecast for the full year, betting on its new ready-to-drink coffee business and demand for zero-sugar fizzy drinks. 

The world’s biggest beverage maker said on Tuesday it now expects organic revenue to grow 5% for the whole of 2019, up from its previous projection of a rise of about 4%.

Coca-Cola has been responding to changing consumer tastes by moving beyond traditional sodas and offering drinks that are lower in sugar or come in new flavours.

As a part of CEO James Quincey’s plan to create a “total beverage company”, the group bought Britain-based Costa Coffee for $5bn in a deal announced in 2018 and finalised in 2019. It recently rolled out ready-to-drink coffee in cans in the UK and a coffee-based soda in several markets.

This push comes as beverage makers, including rival PepsiCo, look to expand into coffee, tea, juices, bottled water and energy drinks in the face of falling soda sales.

Coca-Cola expects Coke coffee, a beverage that blends coffee and its trademark soda, to be available in more than 25 markets globally by end-2019. The beverage has slightly less caffeine than a normal cup of coffee but more than a can of the soda.

A ready-to-drink Costa Coffee in three variants also hit European markets earlier in 2019.

The share price of the Atlanta-based company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average index component, rose nearly 4% before the bell.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said Coca-Cola’s improved revenues suggest its refranchising and portfolio transformation are paying off.

In the second quarter, a 4% volume growth in traditional Coca-Cola and its zero-sugar version helped net revenue rise 6.1% to $10bn, a touch above analysts’ estimates.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola rose 12.6% to $2.61bn.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 63c per share, 2c above Wall Street’s estimates, according to Ibes data from Refinitiv.

Organic revenue, a keenly watched metric that gives sales growth excluding acquisitions and currency fluctuations, rose 6%.

Reuters

WATCH: Why PepsiCo has made an offer for Pioneer Foods

Zeder CEO Norman Celliers talks to Business Day TV about the PepsiCo-Pioneer deal
Companies
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: Flurry of takeover moves creates false idea of a bright future

PepsiCo’s bid for Pioneer Foods is part of a deal-making spree by investors who need nerves of steel and a long-term view
Opinion
1 day ago

Japan’s Suntory teams up with Coca-Cola on plastic recycling push

The beverage giants want to force Vietnam to create a large-scale recycling system, but isn’t sure how, just yet
Companies
4 weeks ago

Coca-Cola beats first-quarter expectations on strong demand

Sales of water and soft drinks send its shares up 4% before the bell
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Japan’s Suntory teams up with Coca-Cola on plastic recycling push

Companies

China’s Mengniu and Coca-Cola sign Olympic sponsorship deal

Companies

Young black farmers not giving up on embattled sugar

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.