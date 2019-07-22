Bayer sells Dr Scholl’s for $585m

Frankfurt — German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer said on Monday that it had agreed to sell over-the-counter foot care brand Dr Scholl’s to US-based Yellow Wood Partners.

The Boston private equity firm will pay $585m for the business, which generated $234m in revenue in 2018, Bayer said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing the brand taken to the next level of success under Yellow Wood’s ownership,” board member Heiko Schipper said, praising its “exciting pipeline of innovative products”.

Bayer is selling off chunks of its over-the-counter medicines division, known as Consumer Health, as it struggles with ebbing revenue and profit. The unit includes household-name brands like painkiller Bayer Aspirin and indigestion treatment Alka-Seltzer.

After taking over US seeds and pesticides giant Monsanto for $63bn in 2018, the Leverkusen-based group is reorganising itself around its core businesses and biggest earners in agrichemicals and prescription pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, it is busy battling thousands of US lawsuits over flagship Monsanto herbicides containing chemical glyphosate, which plaintiffs argue caused them to develop cancer after years of use.

Last week, a judge slashed damages awarded by a jury to one claimant, Edwin Hardeman, from $75m to $20m while continuing to highlight “reprehensible” conduct by Monsanto.

Such wider concerns, with potential costs for the group running into the billions, left the Bayer share price little moved by Monday’s announcement. The shares had gained 0.5% at €59.82 during late afternoon trade in Frankfurt, in line with the DAX index of blue-chip German stocks.

