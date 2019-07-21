Companies

BMW and Tencent to open computing centre in China for self-driving cars

21 July 2019 - 18:23 Agency Staff
Jochen Goller (second left), head of BMW's China operations, and other executives attend an event announcing the German automaker's partnership with China's Tencent Holdings in launching a computing centre for self-driving vehicles, in Beijing, China, July 19 2019. Picture: REUTERS/NORIHOKO SHIROUZU
Beijing — German vehicle-maker BMW and Chinese online gaming company Tencent are teaming up to launch a computing centre in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest vehicle market, the companies say.

The computing centre, which will start operations by the end of the year, will provide cars with data-crunching capabilities to help them drive semi-autonomously and, eventually, autonomously.

The two companies did not disclose the investment in the centre. Sources familiar with the deal said the centre will be built in the eastern city of Tianjin.

The establishment of the centre “will support BMW’s autonomous driving development and innovation in China”, Jochen Goller, head of BMW’s China operations, said.

“BMW can, therefore, develop autonomous driving solutions that fit better with the specific driving conditions in China.”

BMW said the new computing centre will leverage Tencent's cloud computing and big data, and provide the vehicle maker with infrastructure needed to develop the autonomous cars.

The Munich-headquartered vehicle maker says it is likely to introduce semi-autonomous, or L3 classification, cars in China in 2021 which would need massive computing power to analyse real-time flow of digital information on road and traffic conditions.

Driverless cars need sophisticated data-crunching capabilities as they rely on so-called artificial intelligence, or neuro-network technology, to help them “learn” from experience and could eventually drive themselves without human intervention.

BMW’s planned Chinese computing centre follows the opening earlier in 2019 of a similar computing centre in Munich.

Reuters

