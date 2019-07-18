Companies

WATCH: How Ford plans to employ 1,200 more workers

Ford Southern Africa MD Neale Hill talks to Business Day TV about the operating environment and the potential returns for the country and company

18 July 2019 - 09:52 Business Day TV
A sign on a fence at Ford's stamping operations in Dagenham, London. Picture: REUTERS
Good news on the jobs front, with an increased demand for the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor, Ford Southern Africa will be hiring an additional 1,200 workers to push production.

The US-owned motor company has invested more than R11bn in SA since 2009.

Ford Southern Africa MD Neale Hill joined to Business Day TV to talk about the operating environment and the potential returns for both the country and company.

