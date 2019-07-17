Companies

Spotify hopes ‘Disney Hub’ will draw in more subscribers

Spotify users in SA, among others, will have access to hundreds of Disney-owned songs

17 July 2019 - 15:41 Arriana McLymore
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Spotify Technology said on Wednesday that it will devote a prominent spot in its music streaming app to Walt Disney Company's extensive music library with songs such as “Let It Go” and “A Whole New World”.

The Disney Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, places soundtracks from Disney's animated films, Marvel movies, Star Wars and other Disney properties in one place. Disney's catalogue already has a strong presence on Spotify with fans spending more than two-billion combined minutes so far in 2019 streaming soundtracks, musicals and more.

Disney's most streamed song on Spotify is “Let It Go” from the “Frozen” soundtrack, followed by “Moana's” “How Far I'll Go” and “You're Welcome”.

Spotify subscribers in the US, UK, Ireland, SA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will have access to the hundreds of Disney-owned songs.

The two companies did not respond to questions about the financial arrangements behind the deal.

Spotify, the top player in streaming-music subscriptions, has struggled with the high costs of licensing music from traditional record labels and is branching into other audio areas that could prove more profitable. Spotify said the hub would roll out additional content, although it did not specify if videos would be available.

Spotify is also ramping up podcast deals as a way to expand.

Disney CEO Bob Iger serves on the board of Spotify rival Apple, which is trying to move from its second-place spot in music streaming. 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Abigail Disney on ‘that f***ing mouse’ and being a relative pauper

Her documentary career has taken her from Sudan to North Korea, but her next project will hit closer to home, taking on what she calls Milton ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Disney to take control of Hulu in Comcast deal before Disney+ launch

The deal removes an obstacle in Disney’s quest to take on rivals including Netflix in the global streaming content war
Companies
2 months ago

Disney launches its own streaming platform

There is no word yet on whether SA will have access to this industry game changer, writes Tymon Smith
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: Is Libra simply a bank by another name?

Opinion / Columnists

How telematics can help cut fleet costs

Life / Motoring

Virtual Reality to take centre stage in purchase of Audi cars

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.