Wells Fargo does well after lower overall costs

16 July 2019 - 17:34 Imani Moise and Noor Zainab Hussain
Wells Fargo ATMs seen in San Francisco. Picture: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
New York  — Wells Fargo reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday despite flat revenue, as the bank benefited from lower costs.

Revenue fell at Wells’s community bank and wholesale bank as net interest income was squeezed by lower interest rates and higher deposit costs. But profit in those segments jumped 26% and 6%, respectively, due to lower overall costs.

Total expenses dropped 4% to $13.4bn and total net interest income fell 3% to $12.1bn.

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest US bank by assets, has been leaning on cost cuts to stabilise its bottom line amid sluggish revenue trends in the wake of sales practices scandals that spread to each of its primary business segments, and claimed two CEOs.

Interim CEO Allen Parker was thrust into the job in March when former CEO Tim Sloan resigned abruptly, saying pressure from politicians and regulators had become a distraction in running the scandal-plagued bank.

Now the San Francisco-based bank must also contend with fresh macroeconomic uncertainty from a changing interest rate environment that’s pressuring lending margins across the industry. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates later in July.

Wells Fargo became the third big bank to report contracting net interest margins, a closely watched metric that measures the difference between how much a bank is charging on its loans and how much it pays for deposits. The figure dropped 11 basis points to 2.82% in the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo has cut its net interest income guidance twice to reflect the broader economic outlook. Wells Fargo relies heavily on interest rates to pad its revenue since it has very many rate-sensitive deposits and mortgage securities.

Still, the bank showed that it was it was able to grow its loan book despite macroeconomic headwinds. Total loans grew 0.6% to $949.88bn in the quarter.

“This the best loan growth seen in over two years at the company, which is an encouraging sign,” said Edward Jones analyst Kyle Sanders.

Deposits were roughly flat at $1.3-trillion.

Net income applicable to common stock rose to $5.85bn, or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter, from $4.79bn, or 98 US cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue of $21.6bn was slightly ahead of the $20.9bn estimate.

Shares were down 0.3% in early trading.

Reuters

