Strong equities trading helps Goldman Sachs to solid profit

Goldman Sachs Group reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the Wall Street investment bank benefited from higher equities trading revenues and an increase in lending to companies and wealthy clients.

The bank said equities trading revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $2bn, the second highest in four years. Goldman said clients were more active than in the same period a year ago.

Goldman said it benefited from higher revenues in equities client execution, including an improved performance in cash products and derivatives. The bank said clients were more active than in the prior quarter.

However, Goldman's fixed-income business suffered another disappointing quarter with net revenue falling 13%. The bank said that the decline reflected significantly lower net revenue from interest-rate products and currencies.

Goldman is shifting the focus of its business model away from trading to a more stable, consumer-oriented revenue stream. Despite the better-than-expected performance, revenue still fell at three of its four major businesses, with the biggest declines in trading and investment management.

Like its rivals, the bank faces a challenge to increase revenue in the face of rising geopolitical uncertainties and concerns about the effects of future interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Institutional client revenue, which includes trading, slipped 3%, while investment banking revenue was down 9%. However, revenue from the bank's investing and lending business rose 16%, its highest quarterly performance in eight years.

Shares of the bank were up 1.7% in pre-market trading.

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr said Goldman had delivered a "pretty good quarter" with most business lines performing "a little better than expected".

"Looking ahead, we expect management to continue to invest in new initiatives and businesses and return plenty of capital," Schorr said.

CEO David Solomon, who was promoted to the role in October 2018, is undertaking a strategic review of the business and plans to announce the results early in 2020.

The bank has already made moves to further develop its consumer division, by expanding online bank Marcus and launching a credit card with Apple. It also announced plans in May to acquire United Capital, a boutique wealth management firm.

It is aiming to generate $5bn in new revenue by 2020.

While overall revenue slipped in the quarter, lower compensation expenses provided some relief. Total operating expenses were nearly flat at $6.12bn.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders in the second quarter fell 6% to $2.20bn. Earnings per share fell to $5.81 from $5.98 a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 2% to $9.46bn.

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $8.83bn, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Goldman's main rival Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.

