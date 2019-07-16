Companies

Nollywood gets its first international investment

Canal+ acquires African film studio ROK as French pay-TV group seeks to grab market share in Africa

16 July 2019 - 16:43 Angela Ukomadu
The logo of French television channel Canal+ is seen on the Croisette, in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival. Picture taken May, 16, 2017. Picture: REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
The logo of French television channel Canal+ is seen on the Croisette, in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival. Picture taken May, 16, 2017. Picture: REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD

Lagos — French pay-TV group Canal+ has acquired African film and television studio ROK, marking the first international acquisition in Nigeria’s film industry, popularly known as Nollywood.

Lagos-based ROK, which announced the deal on Monday, owns a large library of films and animation series in Nigeria and produces movies and TV series for distribution platforms.

Nollywood is one of the world’s biggest film production hubs and Canal+, owned by Vivendi, aims to expand in Africa as stiff competition from streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon has caused the group to lose subscribers in France.

With more Africans buying TVs — and streaming services not widely accessible due to relatively high data costs — the continent is fertile ground for satellite pay-TV companies to provide original content and generate customer loyalty.

“ROK will produce thousands more hours of Nollywood content to deliver movies and original TV series for Canal+ Group’s audiences,” ROK said in a statement. It did not say how much Canal+ had paid for the company.

Under the deal, Canal+ acquired ROK’s production, content distribution and publishing channels from Iroko, Africa’s digital content distributor for Nigerian films. ROK founder Mary Njoku will continue as general director of ROK Productions.

ROK will produce Nollywood content for Canal+ group’s French-speaking African audience, to be distributed via Iroko’s subscription video on demand app.

In 2018, Vivendi said that Canal+ aimed to add 1.5-million African subscribers by 2020 to bring the total to about 5-million, up from 1-million five years ago.

Rights to European and African soccer have long been a draw in Africa, and Canal+ has invested heavily in locally produced content.

Iroko incubated ROK in 2013 and has produced over 540 films and 25 original TV series in Africa. It said ROK reaches 15-million subscribers on satellite TV services on the continent.

Reuters

Vivendi’s Universal Music to launch division in Nigeria

Universal Music Nigeria also plans to open a recording studio in Lagos
Companies
11 months ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Nathi Mthethwa — minister of meh, vanilla inaction and patriotic pandering

The arts and culture head has been encouraging filmmakers to paper over the post-apartheid cracks
Opinion
5 months ago

Marshalltown’s secret book caverns are a bibliophile’s dream

The precinct’s literary heritage is experiencing a revival with pop-up stores and vendor stalls doing roaring trade 
Life
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Atlantic seaboard still fetching top dollar

Investing / Investors Monthly

MultiChoice appoints Eskom chair to its board of directors

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Disney to take control of Hulu in Comcast deal before Disney+ launch

Companies

Netflix to sell $2bn worth of bonds

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.