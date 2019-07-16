Nestlé comes up with way to make chocolate without adding sugar

Zurich — Nestlé has found a way to create chocolate without adding sugar, relying on leftover material from cocoa plants for sweetening as consumers look for natural and healthier fare.

The food company is using a patented technique to turn the white pulp that covers cocoa beans into a powder that naturally contains sugar. Nestlé will start selling KitKat bars in Japan later in 2019 with 70% dark chocolate under the new recipe, which does not include any added sugar, the Vevey, Switzerland-based firm said. Until now, the pulp has never been used as a sweetener for chocolate, and usually it is thrown out.

Nestlé could use the same process to make milk or white chocolate in the future, Alexander von Maillot, head of Nestlé’s confectionery business, said.

The food and beverage industry is under pressure from consumers and governments alike to make healthier products amid rising obesity and diabetes rates. Nestlé’s move may bolster its position as a leader in the industry, and it comes three years after finding a way to alter the structure of sugar to make it sweeten food more in lower quantities.

The world’s largest food company plans to use the pulp technique for other confectionery brands in additional countries in 2020.

Nestlé’s new 70% dark chocolate will have as much as 40% less sugar than most equivalent bars with added sugar. Nestle’s existing dark chocolate KitKats have 12.3g of sugar per serving.

“The sugar reduction is incidental, not a focus,” Von Maillot said. “It’s more about a novel way to produce chocolate and use the best of the cocoa pod.”

Bloomberg