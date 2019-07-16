Companies

Facebook says it will wait for regulatory approval for libra

US treasury secretary adds his voice to concerns over illicit use of the cryptocurrency

16 July 2019 - 10:06 Pete Schroeder and Katanga Johnson
US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks on regulatory issues associated with cryptocurrency in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, the US, on July 15 2019. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM
US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks on regulatory issues associated with cryptocurrency in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, the US, on July 15 2019. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM

Washington — Facebook says it will not proceed with the launch of its libra cryptocurrency until regulatory concerns are addressed, as the US treasury secretary took the unusual step of saying he had serious concerns it could be used for illicit activity.

David Marcus, who oversees Facebook’s blockchain efforts, planned to tell the US Congress that libra is not being built to compete with traditional currencies or interfere with monetary policy.

“The Libra Association, which will manage the [libra] reserve, has no intention of competing with any sovereign currencies or entering the monetary policy arena,” Marcus will tell Congress, according to prepared testimony.

“Monetary policy is properly the province of central banks. Facebook will not offer the libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals,” he said.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters he was not comfortable with libra currently, particularly in guarding against money laundering and other illicit use. “They’re going to have to convince us of very high standards before they have access to the US financial system,” he said.

Mnuchin is the latest senior US regulator to air concerns with the product, days after Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell expressed similar worries about the digital currency could be misused. “These cryptocurrencies have been dominated by illicit activity and speculation,” said Mnuchin.

In his prepared testimony, Marcus said the Libra Association, the companies behind the Facebook-led cryptocurrency, planned to register as a money services business with the treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network  and fully expected to comply with anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act rules.

Since announcing the libra project in June, Facebook has faced a torrent of criticism and scepticism from policymakers across the world who cite concerns over data security, money laundering and consumer protections.

Marcus is scheduled to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday before congressional committees overseeing financial issues and several members have suggested the product be barred.

Addressing some of those concerns, Marcus said in his prepared testimony that partners providing financial services with libra will be required to comply with anti-money laundering rules. The Libra Association will not hold personal data of users beyond basic transaction information, and personal information provided to Calibra, the digital wallet Facebook is developing to hold libra, will not be shared with the social media company and cannot be used for targeting ads.

Marcus added that he expected the Swiss federal data protection and information commissioner to be libra’s privacy regulator because the Libra Association is headquartered in Geneva. The association is also in preliminary talks with the Swiss financial markets supervisory authority on “an appropriate regulatory framework”.

While promising libra will adhere to relevant laws and regulations, Marcus aimed to sell legislators on the product’s merits as well, arguing the US should not stifle such innovation.

“I am proud that Facebook has initiated this effort here in the US,” his testimony said. “I believe that if America does not lead innovation in the digital currency and payments area, others will. If we fail to act, we could soon see a digital currency controlled by others whose values are dramatically different.”

Reuters

