Arie Belldegrun aims to boost US biotech industry through real-estate deal

Breakthrough Properties will provide various business development services to help tenants grow, says deal-making oncologist

16 July 2019 - 17:51 Michael McDonald and Lily Katz
Arie Belldegrun. Picture: SUPPLIED
Boston/New York — A deal-making oncologist who sold his pharmaceutical company for almost $12bn is launching a real-estate venture to bolster the growth of the biotechnology industry.

Arie Belldegrun’s family office, Bellco Capital, has entered into a joint venture with New York-based real-estate developer Tishman Speyer to start Breakthrough Properties, the companies said on in a statement on Tuesday. The venture said it bought its first property, a 0.4ha development site in Boston’s Seaport District, for $80m, and is exploring other acquisitions in the area as well as in San Francisco.

“This came out of necessity,” Belldegrun said in a telephone interview. “I realised that there’s a significant need for an ecosystem in life sciences where scientists can work and interact.”

Belldegrun is a UCLA-based cancer researcher and surgeon who’s emerged as a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He sold Kite Pharma, which develops genetically engineered cancer treatments, in 2017 to Gilead Sciences for $11.9bn and since then has helped launch Vida Ventures to start more pharma companies.

Breakthrough Properties will provide various business development services to help tenants grow, Belldegrun said. Vida Ventures, his venture-capital arm, may also take stakes in the biotech firms. The Seaport District site comes with 23,200m² of development rights and is expected to be finished by 2021, according to the statement.

Breakthrough’s CEO is Belldegrun’s son, Dan, who worked for Tishman Speyer for several years. Belldegrun’s wife, Rebecka, who is also a doctor, manages Bellco Capital, the family office formed in 2003.

The deal marks a foray into life-sciences development for Tishman Speyer, which plans to hold onto the properties for the long term, according to CEO Rob Speyer. The venture will initially focus on the US — with its sights set on cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York — but ultimately has plans to expand globally, he said.

“The last thing a life-sciences company should be worrying about is real-estate, and we can take that concern off the table for them,” Speyer said in an interview. “We’re going to focus on strategic cities that have biotech companies, leading universities and quality housing options.”

Tishman Speyer, whose properties include New York’s Rockefeller Center, last year sold a 13-story building in Boston’s burgeoning Seaport District for $450m, setting a record for an office transaction in the city.

Bloomberg

Companies
