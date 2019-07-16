Arie Belldegrun aims to boost US biotech industry through real-estate deal

Boston/New York — A deal-making oncologist who sold his pharmaceutical company for almost $12bn is launching a real-estate venture to bolster the growth of the biotechnology industry.

Arie Belldegrun’s family office, Bellco Capital, has entered into a joint venture with New York-based real-estate developer Tishman Speyer to start Breakthrough Properties, the companies said on in a statement on Tuesday. The venture said it bought its first property, a 0.4ha development site in Boston’s Seaport District, for $80m, and is exploring other acquisitions in the area as well as in San Francisco.

“This came out of necessity,” Belldegrun said in a telephone interview. “I realised that there’s a significant need for an ecosystem in life sciences where scientists can work and interact.”

Belldegrun is a UCLA-based cancer researcher and surgeon who’s emerged as a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He sold Kite Pharma, which develops genetically engineered cancer treatments, in 2017 to Gilead Sciences for $11.9bn and since then has helped launch Vida Ventures to start more pharma companies.