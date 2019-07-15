Companies

Huawei to invest over $3bn in Italy but asks for fair policy on 5G

Huawei Italy CEO Thomas Miao says the company will add 1,000 jobs in the country over the next three years

15 July 2019 - 16:55 Elvira Pollina
A Huawei signage is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile July 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO
A Huawei signage is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile July 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Milan — China's Huawei Technologies says it will invest $3.1bn in Italy over the next three years, as the Chinese telecoms giant calls on Rome to ensure the "transparent, efficient and fair" use of its “golden power” on 5G network development.

Speaking at an event in Milan on Monday, the CEO of the telecoms giant's Italian unit, Thomas Miao, said Italy's golden power — which allows the state to intervene in the private sector in the defence of national security — should be extended to all vendors in the EU.

Italy recently beefed up the measure due partly to concerns over the potential involvement of Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE Corp in the development of 5G networks, a government source said on Friday.

Miao said Huawei would add 1,000 jobs in the country over the next three years.

He also confirmed the Chinese company would cut 1,000 jobs in the US. He said if the company is kept on a blacklist in August by the US, it has "a plan B" to guarantee supplies of components.

The US has lobbied Italy and other European allies to avoid Huawei equipment and also to closely scrutinise ZTE, alleging the vendors could pose a security risk. Both companies have strongly denied any such risk.

Italy's governing coalition, forged a year ago between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, endorsed China's ambitious "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan in March, becoming the first major Western power to back the initiative to help revive the struggling Italian economy.

The rapprochement has angered Washington and alarmed some EU allies, who fear it could see Beijing gain access to sensitive technologies.

In a move to soothe the US's worries, Rome passed a decree last week strengthening its powers in infrastructure projects that involve the roll-out of the country's 5G telecoms network.

The decree must be approved by parliament in the next 60 days or it will expire.

Huawei Italia's Miao called for the 5G golden powers to be applied not only to nonEU companies but also to all EU vendors.

"It is very important that the 5G technology is neutral," Miao said adding that the new norms should apply "to all players to make sure that from day one we have safe and reliable infrastructure".

He also asked the government to speed up its approval procedures.

"In the worst-case scenario up to 165 days may be needed to get approval for deals regarding 5G," Miao told reporters, adding that would be too long.

Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia are expected to finalise a deal soon to jointly roll out 5G infrastructure in Italy. Both companies were waiting for the decree to decide how to deal with Chinese partners such as Huawei.

Miao said that, in the meantime, the company "is doing business as usual" with its partners in Italy. 

Reuters

Huawei sketches its plan: SA users won’t be left in the lurch

Trump’s bluster has raised doubts over the release date of its Mate 30 Pro, but Huawei must be pleased at SA’s enthusiastic support
News & Fox
4 days ago

US to issue licences for approved Huawei deals

While the move has been welcomed by chipmakers, industry observers say it lacks clarity
Companies
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Trump sees the light on Huawei

Blustering threats against Chinese giant have shaken up the global supply chain and given multiple companies the shivers
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Huawei is fighting back by relying less and less on US components in its ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout

Companies

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger and confusion

World / Americas

Huawei may have closer ties to Chinese military than thought

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.