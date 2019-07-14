Tegeta withdraws application to liquidate Gupta family’s Oakbay Investment
14 July 2019 - 19:31
Tegeta Exploration and Resources has withdrawn its application to liquidate the Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments, the business rescue practitioners confirmed on Friday.
