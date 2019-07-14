Companies

Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency comes under heavy fire

Many experts at London’s recent FinTech Week distrust Facebook’s planned virtual currency

14 July 2019 - 17:08 Kevin Trublet
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

London — Facebook’s planned virtual unit Libra, already under heavy attack from US President Donald Trump and global regulators, faces scepticism among the wider cryptocurrency community as well. 

One theme — besides Brexit — dominated discussion among the movers and shakers from London’s financial technology, or FinTech, industry as they gathered for their annual get-together: the future of virtual currencies.

“Can I just ask you to raise your hand if you would not be willing to use Libra?” asked the moderator at an event at London’s recent FinTech Week.

In the room, filled with about 100 experts and media who closely track the sector, about two-thirds of participants raised their hands to express distrust at the upstart currency.

Helen Disney, founder and boss of Unblocked Events, which promotes the blockchain technology that powers many cryptocurrencies, acknowledged growing doubts over who exactly would oversee and regulate Libra’s operation.

People are “concerned about how the governance would work”, she said.

“The cryptocurrency community is very libertarian in thinking,” its “about giving power to the people, democratisation of finance, keeping away from big banks and companies who control [the] economy,” she said

Last week’s gathering came one month after Facebook announced to the world its plans for the virtual currency. Libra, which is widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player bitcoin, is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

Whereas bitcoin is decentralised, Libra will be co-managed by 100 partner firms, including Facebook’s newly minted financial services division Calibra.

The companies behind Libra, which will be backed with a basket of real-world currencies, include payment giants Visa, MasterCard and PayPal, as well as taxi-hailing services Lyft and Uber.

To access Libra on smartphones, users will go through a virtual wallet that will also be named Calibra.

While Facebook boasts an enormous customer base dotted across the globe that should facilitate Libra’s uptake, it has also been plagued by privacy concerns that could make users hesitate.

“Can’t wait for a cryptocurrency with the ethics of Uber, the censorship resistance of Paypal, and the centralisation of Visa, all tied together under the proven privacy of Facebook,” said Sarah Jamie Lewis, head of nonprofit research organisation Open Privacy.

Libra has, meanwhile, raised eyebrows among the world’s financial regulators, including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

But Disney believes that Libra will finally force regulators to present clear regulation guidelines, as demanded by the cryptocurrency community itself.

“We have been waiting for a long time for a clearer signal [regarding] the regulation of cryptocurrencies and digital assets,” she said.

But James Bennett, head of cryptocurrency research firm Bitassist, argues that Libra should not be seen in the same light as bitcoin.

“In the long run, people may realise that Libra is not a cryptocurrency,” Bennett said at the FinTech Week event.

“A true cryptocurrency should be resistant to attacks by all parties, from sovereign states to global corporations,” he said, adding that “cryptocurrency is a type of money used to transfer value over the internet that cannot be stopped, confiscated or destroyed by any single entity”.

Trump has unleashed a vicious attack on virtual currencies, slamming them for their alleged shadowy nature and arguing that Libra had no standing nor dependability, unlike the dollar.

“I am not a fan of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

AFP

Facebook’s Libra may threaten everything blockchain is about

Ethereum co-founders say blockchain’s structural independence could be reversed by Libra’s big corporate buy-in
Companies
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Is Libra simply a bank by another name?

Perfect safety for a payments system can only come with deposits fully backed by cash issued by the central bank, writes Brian Kantor
Opinion
1 day ago

Bitcoin falls as Jerome Powell notes concern about Facebook’s Libra

The US Fed chair says the Libra cryptocurrency project must be halted until concerns ranging from privacy to money-laundering are addressed
Markets
3 days ago

Unbanked Africa is way ahead of Facebook's libra

Mobile-money services such as Kenya's M-Pesa are a decade old
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Facebook’s Libra may threaten everything blockchain is about

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Time to prepare for technology driven world of the future

Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Cash used to be king but cryptos are coming, ready or not

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.