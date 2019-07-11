Companies

Fiat 500 to get €700m upgrade

The 500 compact car is one of the group's most famous models, launched by then Fiat in the late 1950s

11 July 2019 - 16:08 Giulio Piovaccari
Robots for the new Fiat 500 BEV. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Robots for the new Fiat 500 BEV. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Turin, Italy — Fiat Chrysler (FCA) plans to invest €700m in an electric makeover of its iconic Fiat 500, a top executive said on Thursday, as the carmaker seeks to move on from its failed bid to merge with France's Renault.

FCA's chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Pietro Gorlier, announced the investment — the Italian-American company's biggest single bet on an electric vehicle — at its Mirafiori plan in Turin, northern Italy.

"The plan is confirmed," Gorlier told reporters, when asked if FCA's investment in electric vehicle technology would remain unchanged after its $35bn plan to merge with Renault, an electric car pioneer, collapsed last in June.

He said FCA would invest the €700m to build a new production line at Mirafiori to turn out 80,000 of the new 500 BEV, its first battery electric vehicle to be marketed in Europe after a smaller, initial foray in the US.

Production will start in the second quarter of 2020, with capacity to be expanded later, Gorlier said.

The 500 compact car is one of the group's most famous models, launched by then Fiat in the late 1950s and quickly becoming a symbol of Italian urban design.

The €700m investment is part of a plan announced last year to invest €5bn in Italy up to 2021.

In abandoning its merger offer for Renault, FCA blamed French politics for scuttling what would have been a landmark deal to create the world's third-biggest car maker.

Reuters

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

India’s latest, but expensive EV, Hyundai’s Kona Electric SUV

World / Asia

Tesla prepares to bump up electric-vehicle production

Companies

No green zones hamper hybrid switching

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.