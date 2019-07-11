Accenture names Julie Sweet as CEO

Bengaluru — Accenture on Thursday named Julie Sweet as its new CEO, effective from September, becoming the first female leader of the consulting giant.

Interim CEO David Rowland has been appointed as executive chairman, the company said.

Former CEO Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down due to health reasons, died in January 2019.

Sweet, who will also join the company’s board, is CEO of Accenture’s business in North America, its largest geographic market.

She also served as Accenture’s general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer.

Sweet said in an interview that the firm “will continue to evolve the services it offers clients, including examining burgeoning trends like blockchain’’.

“Our focus will remain on being the transformation partner” of companies, Sweet told the Wall Street Journal.

The company said on Thursday there was no change to the forecast for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 that it had provided earlier.

Shares of Accenture were flat after ending the regular trading day up 1.5%.

