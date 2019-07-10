COMPANY COMMENT
Tough choices for ArcelorMittal SA
The job losses at the steel maker will be devastating — and Eskom and Transnet share a lot of the blame
10 July 2019 - 18:18
In a country that is already battling high unemployment rates, it is hard to imagine the social impact of the looming job losses at ArcelorMittal SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.