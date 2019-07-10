Companies

Tesla prepares to bump up electric-vehicle production

10 July 2019 - 09:22 Josh Eidelson
A Tesla showroom in Corte Madera, California. Picture: AFP
A Tesla showroom in Corte Madera, California. Picture: AFP

Washington — Tesla is getting ready to increase electric-vehicle production, according to an internal e-mail, after achieving record deliveries in the second quarter.

The company is “making preparations” to raise output at its car-making plant in Fremont, California, Tesla’s automotive president, Jerome Guillen, said in an e-mail to employees on Tuesday. “While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments.”

A copy of the e-mail was seen by Bloomberg. A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately reply to a voicemail or an e-mail seeking comment.

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns over demand for the company’s electric cars. Tesla makes all of its vehicles at its lone assembly plant in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.

Tesla’s shares have sunk 31% in 2019, cutting the company’s market value to $41bn.

Guillen’s message also said the company “hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency” in the most recent quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, and that “quality is also reaching record highs”.

China construction

Tesla has said it plans to produce “significantly” more than the 360,000-400,000 vehicles the company expects to deliver in 2019. Production may reach 500,000 vehicles globally in 2019 if Tesla’s factory near Shanghai can reach “volume production” early in the fourth quarter, the company said in its most recent quarterly letter to shareholders.

According to Guillen’s e-mail, many parts of the assembly line in China are already in place.

“The Stamping, Body, Paint, and General Assembly lines in China are well underway and hitting records in both line design and fabrication,” the memo said.

Bloomberg

If you have a spare R516,000, consider an e-Mini for Christmas

The electric Mini adds an electric engine and battery to the existing three-door Mini Cooper SE, which was made with a battery version in mind
Life
20 hours ago

It's one for all and all for Musk

Enigmatic Tesla boss's army of fans don't take kindly to his critics
Business
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Pick — Tesla and cash

Markets

BMW production head Oliver Zipse leads race for new CEO after Harald Krüger ...

Companies

Tesla sets delivery record, but remains mum on elusive profits

Companies

More Tesla executives hit the road for other ventures

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.