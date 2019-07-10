Tesla prepares to bump up electric-vehicle production

Washington — Tesla is getting ready to increase electric-vehicle production, according to an internal e-mail, after achieving record deliveries in the second quarter.

The company is “making preparations” to raise output at its car-making plant in Fremont, California, Tesla’s automotive president, Jerome Guillen, said in an e-mail to employees on Tuesday. “While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments.”

A copy of the e-mail was seen by Bloomberg. A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately reply to a voicemail or an e-mail seeking comment.

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns over demand for the company’s electric cars. Tesla makes all of its vehicles at its lone assembly plant in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.

Tesla’s shares have sunk 31% in 2019, cutting the company’s market value to $41bn.

Guillen’s message also said the company “hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency” in the most recent quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, and that “quality is also reaching record highs”.

China construction

Tesla has said it plans to produce “significantly” more than the 360,000-400,000 vehicles the company expects to deliver in 2019. Production may reach 500,000 vehicles globally in 2019 if Tesla’s factory near Shanghai can reach “volume production” early in the fourth quarter, the company said in its most recent quarterly letter to shareholders.

According to Guillen’s e-mail, many parts of the assembly line in China are already in place.

“The Stamping, Body, Paint, and General Assembly lines in China are well underway and hitting records in both line design and fabrication,” the memo said.

Bloomberg