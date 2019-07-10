Companies

Anonymous Analytics takes the long view on cannabis investment

Group initiates a buy rating on ‘undervalued’ Turning Point Brands

10 July 2019 - 17:33 Jennifer Ablan
Picture: 123RF/ ERIC LIMON
Picture: 123RF/ ERIC LIMON

New York — Activist research group Anonymous Analytics has turned its attention to the cannabis industry, initiating a buy rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB) in a report on Wednesday.

The group, which holds shares in TPB, called it “a highly profitable, but woefully undercovered and undervalued company” with a network of 1.5-million online customers and 155,000 stores.

The company, which sells periphery products including rolling papers, chewing tobacco and vapes, is covered by only two analysts, the group said.

“As its CBD (cannabidiol) story gains awareness, we expect substantial market interest,” the report said. “Investors are thirsty for an established, profitable and nonspeculative company in the cannabis space. TPB is it.”

Anonymous Analytics, which describes itself as a faction of the global Anonymous activist movement, first gained attention earlier this decade by exposing irregularities at several Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, accusing them of misleading investors, while also selling the stocks short.

The group is part of a broader community of activist investors and research firms that focus on a small number of stocks which include Muddy Waters’s Carson Block and Andrew Left of Citron Research.

Anonymous Analytics has a target price of $118 per share on TPB, whose shares closed at $52.02 on Tuesday.

“Most cannabis companies trading at nosebleed valuations are loss-making startups that are still trying to build out their distribution infrastructure and compliance,” its report said.

“TPB already has the distribution, has a profitable core business with a proven management team, and has the regulatory background. If TPB traded at even a fraction of the valuation of other cannabis names, the stock would double overnight.”

The group said the largest CBD pureplay is Charlotte’s Web Holdings, which has its products in only 6,000 stores but is valued at $2bn.

“The cannabis industry is currently in its Wild West phase filled with both excesses and real potential,” Anonymous Analytics said. 

“It is threading that path that’s going to be interesting, and for the most part, we think there will be a lot of companies that blow up. There will also be a few companies like TPB that can capitalise on legalisation. We’re gonna be on the lookout for both.” 

Reuters

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Marijuana meets mozzarella and oils wheels of commerce

Business

Switzerland seeks to make medical marijuana more easily available

World

Jamaica: tropical beaches, feisty food and cannabis galore

Life

Changing tastes create winners and losers in booze industry

Life

WATCH: How to get high returns from cannabis investments

Markets

Cannabis investments could blow your mind

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.