Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts

Hong Kong — Whole teams were told on Monday their jobs had been axed as Deutsche Bank began 18,000 job cuts globally in one of the biggest overhauls to an investment bank since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The German bank began telling staff of the layoffs in Sydney, then across the region, taking in its Hong Kong and Singapore trading hubs before bankers in Europe and the US reached their offices to be told their fates.

The following are comments by employees leaving the bank, as well as from those who have been told their jobs are safe.

“I was terminated this morning. There was a very quick meeting and that was it,” said an IT worker leaving Deutsche Bank’s City of London office on Monday morning.

“I got laid off, where else would I go?” said one equity sales staff member in London, who had headed to nearby pub.

“The day started with a phone call and a meeting with human resources [HR]. We were informed that our jobs have become redundant and handed over our letters and given approximately a month’s salary and have been asked to leave. Our systems have been taken and we can’t log in and have been asked to vacate the premises,” said a Bengaluru-based banker.

“With these kind of cuts in the equities business, you can’t avoid an impact on the investment bank. All the clients here were already asking questions about the changes, and now they will ask questions about the ability to provide truly bespoke service. And it’s not like they don’t have any options in the market,” said a senior Hong Kong-based equity capital markets banker, who added he was surprised by the scale of cuts.