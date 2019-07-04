Invicta must address inventory days and debt, and it can

The rand broke below R14/$ in intra-day trade on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates
Why, as the most sophisticated economy in Africa, does SA have no organic, local research and evidence to inform competing visions of our digital future, asks Alison Gillwald
No checks and balances were in place to verify where information came from, general tells inquiry
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will no longer co-operate with either the ANC or the DA in municipalities
Britain’s industry regulator says customers would have to pay more for basic services.
Sacci says confidence is not at an ideal level, but it could gain momentum if the implementation of policies is made a priority
New Business Leadership SA boss Busisiwe Mavuso has vital role to play in heading efforts towards an economic recovery and transformation plan through a pact between diverse parties
This weekend's AU summit will launch the 'operational phase' of AfCFTA, but observers caution key details still need to be thrashed out
Coach determined Springboks must build confidence ahead of major events
Instead of an afterthought, the aesthetic of this functional furniture piece calls for undivided attention
