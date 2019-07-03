Companies

Nike drops its shoe with slavery-era flag

Group withdraws sneaker after footballer Colin Kaepernick warns of association with slavery

03 July 2019 - 19:29 Agency Staff
Nike merchandise is photographed at a Nike lab on June 28, 2019 in New York City. Picture: AFP/STEPHANIE KEITH
Nike merchandise is photographed at a Nike lab on June 28, 2019 in New York City. Picture: AFP/STEPHANIE KEITH

Washington — Nike say it has withdrawn its shoe displaying an early version of the American flag.

US media report that the decision came after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the flag was associated with slavery.

Nike had unveiled the Air Max 1 USA featuring an American Revolution-era design known as the Betsy Ross flag imprinted on its heel to coincide with the US July 4 Independence Day.

Nike “made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concern that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday”, the company said.

“We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services,” the company said.

But The Wall Street Journal reported the US sportswear giant pulled the shoe after objections from Kaepernick, a Nike endorser who led kneeling protests during the national anthems of NFL games in 2016 to protest against racial inequality and social injustice.

Kaepernick’s protests gained national attention and drew repeated criticism from President Donald Trump, who urged NFL owners to fire players who knelt during the anthem.

Kaepernick said the design featuring 13 white stars in a circle was offensive because it was associated with the era of legal slavery after the war of independence against Britain.

White supremacist groups have recently appropriated the design, the newspaper said.

Nike shipped the shoes to retailers, but then asked for them back, and has taken the design off its website, the Journal reported.

US senator Ted Cruz tweeted that because of the decision to pull the shoes, his days as a Nike customer were over.

“Yep, I own lots of @Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was kid. But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag,” said the Republican politician. “Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more.”

The price of a few pairs available on an online shoe reseller rose to as much as $2,000 after publication of the article, the newspaper said.

Kaepernick and former San Francisco 49ers player Eric Reid settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL this year, reportedly for less than $10m over claims team owners had plotted to keep them from playing.

AFP

Nike and Adidas join 173 US shoe retailers in call to avoid ‘catastrophic’ tariffs

Companies sign an open letter to Donald Trump saying hundreds of millions of footwear consumers will foot the bill
Companies
1 month ago

Taking stock of fashion’s $210bn inventory problem

Fashion retailers are faced with a dilemma: to keep up with the demands of 'fast fashion' they need rapid stock turnover. But what do they do with ...
Features
1 month ago

Health: Hi-tech shoe might just steal your running coach’s job

Sensors linked to an app that analyses runs give footwear a leg up, but personal trainers have the edge in the motivation stakes, writes Yolisa Mkele
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nike once again ranked the coolest youth brand

News & Insights

Adidas hauls Beyoncé on board

Business

Nike fined €12.5m for blocking cross-border sales of soccer merchandise

Companies

JD Sports to buy Footasylum at half its float price

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.