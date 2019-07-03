Madagascar now Africa’s only producer of caviar

In 2019 Madagascar produced a ton of caviar in a world market of about 340 tons a year. But its ambitious promoters hope to soon increase production to five tons.

The unusual plan is the brainchild of Dabezies, her husband Christophe and their partner Alexandre Guerrier, all of them French entrepreneurs based in Madagascar.

“At the time, our business in luxury ready-to-wear clothes had become sustainable, and we were seeking to diversify our activities,” Dabezies said. “We are all gourmands, so this idea served our purposes. Madagascar has an exceptional environment that produces rare crops such as cocoa, vanilla, organic shrimp and lychees. We thought we could add caviar.”

The sturgeon that produce unfertilised caviar roe are kept in Lake Mantasoa, perched at an altitude of 1,400m east of the capital Antananarivo. Training the staff has been a major part of the project.

“Caviar professionals have come from abroad,” said Ianja Rajaobelina, now assistant director of the production plant, which employs 300 people. "“I had to learn everything on the job.”

Staff member Say Sahemsa said: “You have to take care of the spawn and avoid giving them too much or not enough food, to have the lowest possible mortality rate.”

Sturgeon are imported from Russia in the form of fertilised eggs, which hatch in a special nursery facility in Mantasoa. When they reach 7g, they are moved to freshwater ponds, and then into large cages in the lake when they weigh 500g.