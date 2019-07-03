Companies

Jim Beam factory fire in US could cost nearly $300m in lost bourbon

Jim Beam operates 126 warehouses in Kentucky that hold about 3.3-million barrels, meaning the loss represents about 1.4% of its product in the state

03 July 2019 - 16:37 Olivia Rockeman
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New York — A fire at a Jim Beam bourbon facility in Kentucky, US destroyed about 45,000 barrels, potentially causing hundreds of millions of dollars of lost spirits.

The spirits that went up in flames were “relatively young whiskey”, a spokesperson for parent company Beam Suntory said in an e-mail. “Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers.”

The company did not specify a financial loss. The spirits maker operates 126 warehouses in Kentucky that hold approximately 3.3-million barrels, meaning the loss represents about 1.4% of its product in the state.

Two warehouses caught fire late on Tuesday, one of which was destroyed, according to Drew Chandler, the Woodford County emergency management director. Damage to the second warehouse was contained to an external structure, Chandler said. A couple of barrels were left among the rubble of the burnt structure, but none will be suitable for human consumption, he said.

Reports estimate the company can make between 150 and 210 standard-sized bottles per barrel. With estimated retail prices of between $15 and $35 per bottle, the destruction could result in $90m to nearly $300m worth of lost bourbon, according to Bloomberg calculations. With the barrels containing younger whiskey, losses are expected to be on the lower side.

The fire in the first warehouse is still burning, since putting it out with hoses could lead to contamination of a nearby river that feeds a drinking water facility, Chandler said. He estimated that the fire department would continue to let it burn for 6-8 hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but “weather could have been a factor”, Chandler said. An Associated Press report said it could have been caused by lightning.

No one was injured in the incident, the company said, noting that it will “work with local authorities to confirm the cause and to remediate the impacts.

With Derek Wallbank.

Bloomberg

France opens the question: should Notre-Dame be rebuilt as it was?

President Emmanuel Macron wants the cathedral rebuilt in five years and prime minister says there may be a case for a more modern spire
World
2 months ago

PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

The owner of the biggest US power utility faces crushing liabilities after the 2017 and 2018 blazes
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: Cheers to whisky for keeping the Scottish economy ticking

Opinion / Columnists

Whisky to buy right now: Hudson Manhattan Rye

Life / Food

Owner of Johnnie Walker to return £2bn to investors

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.