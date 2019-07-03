Hong Kong, Chinese regulators agree deal on accessing Chinese audit papers

Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s securities regulator will be able to see audit working papers when investigating mainland China-based companies, after it signed an agreement with Chinese authorities on Wednesday.

The agreement may go some way to solving a long-running point of contention between Chinese and Hong Kong regulators.

The issue also came to the fore in the US in June after a bipartisan group of US legislators introduced a bill to force Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges to provide access to audits or face delisting.

China has long been reluctant to allow overseas regulators, including those in Hong Kong, to inspect audit documents relating to mainland firms, citing national security concerns.

In spite of a 2013 agreement with the US to end a stalemate and allow US regulators to see audit working papers held in China, there have been difficulties in actually gaining access, for both US and Hong Kong officials.

In 2014, EY was ordered by a Hong Kong court to hand working papers to Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission relating to its work for a planned initial public offering. EY had argued it could not produce the papers under Chinese laws prohibiting the spread of state secrets.

Since then, at least two Hong Kong-based audit firms have been barred from auditing US-listed companies because they could not produce the China-related papers asked for by US regulators.

The Securities and Futures Commission’s new memorandum of understanding will allow the Hong Kong regulator access to papers relating to Hong Kong accounting firms’ audits of mainland-based companies that are listed, or are trying to list, in Hong Kong as well as their related persons or entities, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Roughly half of the 2,315 companies on Hong Kong’s stock exchange are based in mainland China, according to exchange figures.

Reuters