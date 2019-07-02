Companies

More Tesla executives hit the road for other ventures

Various reports suggest Elon Musk's electric-car maker has lost its head of Europe and a top engineering manager

02 July 2019 - 17:35 Craig Trudell
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
New York — Tesla executive departures are apparently picking up speed again, with reports saying the electric-car maker has lost its head of Europe and a top engineering manager.

German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported that Jan Oehmicke, Tesla’s Europe chief, has left the company, without saying how it got the information. Steve MacManus, vice-president of interior and exterior engineering, also exited, Business Insider said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment. The reports follow electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors announcing on Monday that it hired away Tesla’s vice-president of production, Peter Hochholdinger, to oversee manufacturing.

Last week, CEO Elon Musk pressed employees to “go all out” in pursuit of a quarterly deliveries record, after a disappointing first three months of the year spurred concerns about demand. Tesla will report second-quarter production and deliveries figures this week.

Tesla shares slumped as much as 1.7% to $223.41 as of 10.30am in the US on Tuesday. The stock is down about 32% in 2019.

Turnover was rampant at Tesla in 2018, with Musk losing senior managers from sales, accounting, finance, supply management, human resources and communications. The company promoted from within to replace executives who left the roles of CFO and general counsel earlier in 2019.

Bloomberg

