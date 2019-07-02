Companies

After death of CEO, Safaricom turns to the man who helped shape its fortunes

Former chief Michael Joseph to fill in after death of long-time leader Bob Collymore

02 July 2019 - 11:08 Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa
Robert Collymore is seen speaking in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Nairobi — Safaricom said on Tuesday it had appointed board member Michael Joseph as interim CEO after the Kenyan telecom firm’s long-time executive Bob Collymore died of cancer.

Collymore, the CEO who helped to turn Safaricom into East Africa’s most profitable company with an $11bn valuation, died on Monday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

“The board is confident that during this transition, Mr Joseph will provide the necessary guidance and leadership to the company and its employees,” Safaricom said in a statement.

Joseph served as Safaricom’s CEO between July 2000 and November 2010.

Safaricom said Joseph, an electrical engineer, had transformed the telecom from a subscriber base of less than 20,000 to over 16.71-million during his previous tenure as CEO. In his last full year as CEO, Safaricom posted a 37% rise in pretax profit.

Joseph also presided over the company during its initial public offering in 2008 and pioneered Kenya’s successful M-Pesa mobile money transfer system.

At present, Safaricom is 35% owned by SA’s Vodacom and controls about 62% of Kenya’s mobile market with 30-million subscribers. Vodafone Group has a 5% stake.

Joseph told Reuters he would continue in his role as chair of Kenya Airways. He also serves as Vodafone’s director of mobile money and a strategic adviser on the boards of Vodacom SA, Vodacom Tanzania and Vodacom Mozambique, information on Safaricom’s website showed.

Reuters

