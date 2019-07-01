Companies

News Leader

WATCH: What SA’s construction sector needs to do to survive

Master Builders Association executive director Mohau Mphomela talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s state of decline

01 July 2019 - 08:53 Business Day TV
Construction workers. Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
Construction workers. Picture: Marianne Schwankhart

SA’s construction sector is under immense pressure.

Last week Group Five announced that it would slash its workforce by 3,000 and Basil Read will retrench all staff not working on projects to cut costs.

Master Builders Association executive director Mohau Mphomela joined Business Day TV to discuss the state of the construction sector.

Master Builders Association executive director Mohau Mphomela talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s state of decline

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Basil Read cuts staff and moves offices in fight for survival

Construction company, which went into business rescue in June 2018, retrenches all staff not working on projects
Companies
3 days ago

WBHO says skilled staff are now leaving SA at a faster pace

Employees are leaving because of SA’s economic woes and the dire state of the domestic construction industry
Companies
2 days ago

JSE on track for best month in over a year

The local bourse lifted on Friday morning, having been boosted in June along with the rand by a dovish tilt by the US Federal Reserve
Markets
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has good month, led by precious metal miners

The JSE edged a little higher in cautious trade on Friday, while June was the best month for the bourse in more than a year
Markets
2 days ago

Rescue could cut 3,000 jobs at Group Five

Construction sector collapse puts several firms in deep trouble
Business
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.