WATCH: What SA’s construction sector needs to do to survive
Master Builders Association executive director Mohau Mphomela talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s state of decline
01 July 2019 - 08:53
SA’s construction sector is under immense pressure.
Last week Group Five announced that it would slash its workforce by 3,000 and Basil Read will retrench all staff not working on projects to cut costs.
Master Builders Association executive director Mohau Mphomela joined Business Day TV to discuss the state of the construction sector.
Or listen to the full audio: