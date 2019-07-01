Companies

Fraud by manager weighed on annual earnings, CSG says

Negative adjustments due to bad debt also hit revenue, provider of facilities management, security and staffing services warned last week

01 July 2019 - 08:14 Nick Hedley
JSE-listed CSG, a provider of facilities management, security and staffing services, says full-year earnings were dented by fraud and malpractices by a senior manager.

The small-cap company, which has a market capitalisation of R281.5m, said while it had “a satisfactory year” ended March, its performance was hampered by “a few negative once-off events”.

Group revenue edged up 1% to R2.2bn, but headline earnings fell 74% to R28.9m. The company made a loss after tax of R143.9m, from a profit of R116.2m previously, and said it will not pay a dividend.

CSG warned last week that headline earnings were dented by negative adjustments arising from the recoverability of bad debt that accrued during the integration of the Stallion business and other acquisitions of R21m.

Earnings were also affected by “the fraudulent activities and malpractices by a senior manager in BDM staffing of approximately R9m and in Global Industrial Projects of approximately R3m, coupled with the overall performance of the group”.

“Corrective action has been taken”, it said referring to the fraud.

“The CSG group is well positioned for growth as a result of its successful diversification strategy, the creation of the centralised services within the security division, various other solid growth platforms created and new greenfield projects commenced,” it said.

Group CEO Pieter Dry said CSG decided against paying a dividend to retain cash and reduce debt.

“The group results will be assessed in six months and consideration given to paying an interim dividend,” Dry said.

“CSG has been very conservative this year and has done a thorough ‘clean-up’, to make sure that we are well-positioned for growth as a result of our diversification strategy, implementation of solid growth platforms and new greenfield projects,” he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

