SA’s tough times shake mining sector to core

However, one analyst believes it will be very difficult for China and the US to reach common ground, and the rand could weaken
What do we already have at our disposal that can help us grow our economy? Our natural resources — but what are we doing with them, asks Bontle Headbush
Amcu wants workers to share in the mines’ hyper-profits, but miners and analysts say outrageous wage demands will keep investors away
The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
Exxaro Resources says the completion of its GG6 expansion will be delayed by 3-6 months, after it ended a contract with Group Five in March
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to Japanese and other investors at the high-level meeting
Listing in faraway tax havens allows them to exploit the accountability gap, leading to fiascos such as Steinhof and Tongaat
A University of Cyprus archaeological research team says the discovery could illuminate regional trading history
Grey College players make up Free State team, which spells danger for the opposition
Size, strength and effortless comfort offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLS limousine-style SUV
