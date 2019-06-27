Germany’s BASF to cut 6,000 jobs in pursuit of fatter margins

Frankfurt am Main — Massive German chemical company BASF said on Thursday it would slash 6,000 jobs worldwide by 2021, as the company slims down its organisation in pursuit of fatter margins.

“BASF expects a reduction of a total of about 6,000 positions worldwide until the end of 2021” out of 122,000 employees, the company said in a statement, saying the lay-offs will save about €300m annually.

The move is part of a broader “excellence programme” aimed at boosting profits by €2bn a year.

Executives aim to “develop our organisation to work more effectively and efficiently”, CEO Martin Brudermüller said.

BASF said it would centralise many services common to its different divisions, such as engineering, procurement, human resources, finance and logistics, as well as create a 1,000-strong “corporate centre” to support executives.

As part of the restructuring, bosses and worker representatives at BASF’s headquarters in Ludwigshafen agreed to bring forward negotiations on a new site agreement to early 2020 — well ahead of the current jobs and investment deal’s expiry date of December next year.

The group has long trailed a re-organisation after a tricky 2018 and early 2019 that have seen trade conflicts and one-off factors weigh on profits. In 2018 it also gobbled up billions of euros’ worth of agrichemical business from Bayer as part of the other company’s takeover of US-based Monsanto.

Shares in BASF gained on the news, adding 1.9% to reach €63.31 at about 1.30pm GMT against a DAX 30 index of blue-chip German shares up 0.2%.

AFP