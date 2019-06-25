Companies

Nissan dashes hope of a thaw in frosty relationship with Renault

CEO Hiroto Saikawa says his priority is to ‘recover’ Nissan's performance, ‘which means postponing discussions on the future of the alliance’

25 June 2019 - 11:44 Naomi Tajitsu
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Yokohama — Nissan on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick-fix to its strained relations with France's Renault SA, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old vehicle making alliance.

Speaking at Nissan's AGM in Yokohama, its first since the dramatic ousting of former chair Carlos Ghosn in 2018, CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he wanted to preserve the spirit of equality in the alliance, despite a shareholding structure that Nissan has long seen as lopsided.

Tuesday's meeting comes just days after the two partners resolved a highly publicised disagreement between Saikawa and Renault chair Jean-Dominique Senard over appointments to Nissan's newly created governance committees.

"We want a win-win relationship with Renault. The alliance has been successful until now because we have respected each others' independence," Saikawa said.

"If necessary, we will put our capital structure on the table. If the relationship becomes a win-lose one, the relationship will break up very quickly."

His comments are some of the starkest in recent memory about the alliance and signal Nissan's deepening concern over the relationship.

"Our priority is to recover our performance, which means postponing discussions on the future of the alliance," Saikawa told shareholders.

"It is critical to create opportunities in the future with Renault to discuss options for the alliance. I want to discuss these with Senard."

Shareholders at Japan's second-biggest car maker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest in 2018 of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations— which he denies — revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.

Renault, Nissan's biggest shareholder with 43.4% of the Japanese vehicle maker, had demanded additional representation for its directors on Nissan groups overseeing company auditing and personnel nominations.

Saikawa had initially pushed back at those the demands, but late last week Nissan granted seats to Senard and Renault CEO Thierry Bollore on its nominations and auditing committees, respectively.

Although that manoeuvring helped pull the Nissan-Renault alliance back from the brink of crisis — and may have saved Saikawa's job — the former Ghosn lieutenant is now faced with the unenviable task of trying to shore up the strained partnership.

Reuters

Nissan grants Renault a board seat, pouring oil on troubled waters

The accord could be a step towards mending relations, with Renault now expected to support Nissan’s resolutions at its next investor meeting
Companies
4 days ago

It is important we improve our alliance, Renault CEO says of venture with Nissan

The 20-year-old partnership between Nissan and Renault has been strained since the alliance's former chair, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested in 2018
Companies
5 days ago

Vehicle sector wage talks could hamper economic recovery

Union Numsa has already issued a stern warning to leaders in the automotive industry that the upcoming negotiations will be difficult
National
1 week ago

Renault, Nissan and FCA: at play in the fields of the car lords

Renault’s CEO is rumoured to be leaving, as ties between Renault and Nissan, fueled by the failed FCA merger, continue to deteriorate
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.